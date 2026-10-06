TONIGHT SHOW Audience Members Write Instant Songs About Love Is Blind and a Skeleton

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Jimmy Fallon put two audience members to the test on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, handing each a random, made-up song title and giving them just one hour to write and perform an original song based on it. The segment, called Battle of the Instant Songwriters, tasked the pair with turning absurd prompts, including one about spotting a school principal on the reality dating show Love Is Blind and another referencing a 12-foot Home Depot skeleton, into finished musical numbers.

The format put the spotlight entirely on the two contestants rather than a celebrity guest, with Fallon serving as host and judge as each songwriter brought their rushed composition to the stage. The challenge hinged on speed and improvisation, with the audience members racing against the clock to craft lyrics and melodies around the specific, odd titles they were given.

Both songs tackled distinctly modern, pop-culture-driven subject matter, with one contestant working the Love Is Blind sighting into a narrative and the other building a number around the oversized Halloween decoration. The segment leaned into the unpredictability of the prompts, letting the content of each song dictate the comedic tone of the performance.

The episode featuring the songwriting battle is also available to stream on Peacock, giving viewers who missed the broadcast a chance to watch the full segment after it aired on NBC.

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