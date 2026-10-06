Alabama Shakes Perform I FEEL HOPE COMING on THE TONIGHT SHOW
The band brought the new track to NBC's late-night stage for a full studio performance.
Alabama Shakes took the stage as the musical guest on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, performing their song "I Feel Hope Coming" for the NBC late-night audience. The segment gave viewers a live rendition of the track, presenting the band's sound directly to Fallon's studio crowd and television audience.
The performance centered entirely on the song itself, with the band working through "I Feel Hope Coming" from start to finish on the show's stage. The appearance offered a direct showcase of the new material in a broadcast setting, distinct from a studio recording.
The episode featuring the performance is also available to stream on Peacock, giving audiences another way to watch the segment following its initial broadcast airing.
The set kept its focus squarely on the music, with Alabama Shakes using the Tonight Show platform to introduce "I Feel Hope Coming" to a wider late-night audience.
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