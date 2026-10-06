Jimmy Fallon Unveils Yankees and Dodgers Baby Books for MLB Partnership
The titles play on a baby's first word being the name of a favorite team.
Jimmy Fallon used a segment of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to announce a new partnership with Major League Baseball, revealing two children's books tied to rival franchises: Your Baby's First Word Will Be Yankees and Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dodgers.
The announcement came directly from Fallon himself, who walked the NBC audience through the concept behind the matching titles, each built around the idea of indoctrinating infants into fandom for one of the two teams from their earliest words.
The pairing of the books allows fans of either franchise to pick up a version tailored to their own rooting interest, with Fallon framing the release as a joint project with MLB rather than a single standalone title. The segment kept its focus on the books themselves and the league partnership behind them.
The appearance centered on the reveal rather than extended interview conversation, with Fallon presenting the project as his own undertaking alongside Major League Baseball for the two city rivals.
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