TOBY KEITH: AMERICAN ICON Concert Special Airing on NBC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NBC will honor Toby Keith’s life and legacy with a two-hour concert special “Toby Keith: American Icon,” airing Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The star-studded event will feature an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests who will come together to share their love for one of music’s most iconic artists.

Performances and special guest appearances include Trace Adkins, Priscilla Block, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Jordan Davis, Scotty Emerick, Brett Favre, Brantley Gilbert, Riley Green, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Jamey Johnson, Ella Langley, Leanne Morgan, Mac McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Clay Walker, and Lainey Wilson, plus a very special performance by Keith’s daughter, Krystal Keith.

Carrie Underwood kicks off the show with the rowdy hit “A Little Less Talk And A Lot More Action.” Eric Church keeps the crowd on its feet with “As Good As I Once Was.” The night charges on with rocking Keith hits like “How Do You Like Me Now?!” performed by Brantley Gilbert and HARDY, “Who’s Your Daddy?” sung by Riley Green and Ella Langley, and Ashley McBryde on “Wish I Didn’t Know Now.” Luke Bryan playfully dons a black cowboy hat for “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” and Lainey Wilson rides her “Yellowstone” horse Cowboy to stage to join Jamey Johnson for “Beer For My Horses.” Darius Rucker’s powerful rendition of “God Love Her,” Jordan Davis and Clay Walker perform “I Love This Bar,” and Tyler Hubbard leads “Red Solo Cup” with friends, Jelly Roll, HARDY, Jordan Davis, songwriters Jim and Brett Beavers, and the Warren Brothers.

One of the most prolific and self-directed creative forces in country music’s modern era, singer-songwriter Toby Keith amassed 42 top-10 hits, 33 #1’s, 44 million albums sold, 100 million BMI performances and more than 10 billion streams largely on the strength of his own songwriting and producing. Keith’s influence crossed generations and his legacy reached around the globe with songs that include “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “How Do You Like Me Now?!” “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue (The Angry American),” “I Love This Bar” and many more.

Comments