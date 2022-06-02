TMZ Announces JOHNNY VS. AMBER: FROM LOVE TO HATE Special

Feel you know everything about the Depp v. Heard Defamation trial? Think again!

From start to finish, TMZ examines the any captivating details from the year's most-watched celebrity legal case in the all-new special "TMZ Presents Johnny vs. Amber: From Love to Hate" on Tuesday, June 7 @ 9/8C on FOX.

Tubi, FOX entertainment's free streaming platform, will also house the special following its airing on FOX.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship went from white-hot love to red-hot anger. The documentary highlights the most gripping moments of the trial and their relationship with interviews and information TMZ reported while chronicling the marriage, divorce and numerous allegations of violence.

Watch the new promo here: