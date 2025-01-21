THOMAS JEFFERSON Docuseries Sets HISTORY Channel Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The HISTORY® Channel continues to cement its place as the leader of premium presidential biographies with the premiere of the six-part television event “Thomas Jefferson” airing consecutively across three nights beginning this Presidents’ Day on Monday, February 17 at 8pm ET/PT. Nights two and three will air on Tuesday, February 18 at 8pm ET/PT and Wednesday, February 19 at 8pm ET/PT.

Produced for the network by Glass Entertainment Group in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment, “Thomas Jefferson” offers an objective and comprehensive look into the complex life and achievements of the United States’ third president, who was widely considered to be one of the patron saints of America's most sacred beliefs, and a central architect in the story of American democracy.

Leading up to the landmark 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States in July 2026, The HISTORY® Channel will mark the historic milestone with “HISTORY Honors 250,” a dynamic multiplatform initiative spanning nearly two years. Kicking off with the premiere of “Thomas Jefferson,” the epic commemoration will include long-form and short-form programming, digital and social content, custom partnerships, premium events and more. “HISTORY Honors 250” will highlight breakthrough innovations, major achievements, and unsung heroes that have shaped the United States since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Thomas Jefferson was an American Founding Father and spokesman for democracy. As the principal author of the Declaration of Independence, he laid the groundwork for America’s founding principles of personal freedom and his vision inspired democratic movements worldwide for nearly 250 years. During his presidency, Jefferson doubled the size of the country and ignited western expansion, transforming the United States from a fledgling nation into a powerful empire, and global force. However, while Jefferson's immeasurable contributions to the origins of American democracy and government have been well documented, his deep connections to slavery remained largely misrepresented in narratives about the early republic and his life for generations. Recent historical scholarship, which has informed this new docuseries, has shed light on his complex relationships with enslaved people and their role in the making of the American republic.

Across three nights, “Thomas Jefferson” offers a dynamic exploration of the powerhouse president’s complicated legacy, tracing his journey from early childhood to his rebellious young adulthood, which set the foundation for his political acumen and eventual presidency. Through visual recreations, in-depth historical context, and thoughtful commentary from prominent experts, including historian Annette Gordon-Reed, writer Jon Meacham, and descendants of Jefferson himself Andrew Davenport and Gayle Jessup White, this television event authentically presents Jefferson’s legacy. It portrays a story of triumph, conflict, and contradiction during pivotal chapters in America’s early history.

Additionally, the Thomas Jefferson Foundation granted The HISTORY® Channel unprecedented access to Jefferson’s iconic estate, Monticello, further enriching the comprehensive storytelling of his life.

“Thomas Jefferson” is produced for The HISTORY® Channel by Glass Entertainment Group in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment. Nancy Glass and Jon Hirsch serve as executive producers for Glass Entertainment Group. Richard Foster and Chet Fenster serve as executive producers for GroupM Motion Entertainment. Zachary G. Behr and Brandy Crawford-Uriu serve as executive producers for The HISTORY® Channel.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights to “Thomas Jefferson.” Each episode will stream the next day on The HISTORY® Channel app, history.com, and across major TV providers’ VOD platforms. You can also watch it ad-free by downloading to own on Amazon Prime Video or wherever you purchase your series. Watch the trailer for the series below.

Comments