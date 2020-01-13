THIS IS US Star Chrissy Metz Signs With Universal Nashville

Variety reports that Universal Music Group Nashville has signed "This is Us" star Chrissy Metz to a record deal.

Metz's song, "I'm Standing With You," was nominated for an Academy Award this morning. It was featured in Metz's film "Breakthrough." Diane Warren wrote the tune.

Metz will release a full-length country album in 2020.

"Chrissy Metz is simply tapped into America's emotional conscience," said Cindy Mabe, UMG Nashville's president, in a statement. "Music was her first love and no matter if she's singing, acting, writing or just being, she's always real, powerful and fully connected with her audience."

Said Metz, "To say I am excited to fulfill a lifelong dream is an understatement. Music has always been my first love and to be working alongside Cindy and the incomparable team at UMG is truly a gift."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories