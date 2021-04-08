THE WITCHING HOUR Announces Final Season

Argos Paranormal has announced that their multi-award-winning TV series will be returning for a final season this spring.

"Producing The Witching Hour for the last three years has been a truly unique and thrilling experience. Not only has our team worked arduously to give viewers a raw and authentic look at the process of investigating the paranormal, but we've also presented them with exclusive looks at locations whose history had gone unnoticed for many years. In the end, The Witching Hour was never meant to be a series that would last for countless seasons. We look forward to giving viewers a proper farewell to one of the first multi-award-winning paranormal TV series in history," said Ryan Martinez, Producer of The Witching Hour.

The all-new season will begin airing bi-monthly on select public access TV stations starting on Monday, May 3rd, while each episode will begin airing on digital platforms one week after its initial release starting on Monday, May 10th.

Channel listings and more information can be found by visiting:

www.argosparanormal.com/witchinghour



The Witching Hour is a multi-award-winning series that goes where no other paranormal show has gone before as the investigators of Argos Paranormal investigate the locations that the locals fear and no other paranormal show has ever dared to investigate. These investigators will be pushing themselves to their max limits as they investigate locations at around 3 am, also known as the witching hour when paranormal activity is believed to be at an all-time high during the night.