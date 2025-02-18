THE WHITE LOTUS Season 3 Premiere Debuted with 2.4 Million Viewers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



HBO Original The White Lotus' season 3 premiere delivered 2.4 million cross platform U.S. viewers on its debut night, which is 57% higher than the premiere night for Season 2 (1.5 million) and 155% higher than Season 1 (944k). Previous seasons grew between 7-8x their premiere night volume, with Season 2 averaging 15.5 million viewers and Season 1 averaging 9.3 million viewers.

After 36 hours, the Season 3 premiere has doubled the Season 2 premiere episode during the same amount of time, and grew 90% since Sunday night, bringing the domestic audience to 4.6 million cross platform viewers in the U. S. In Europe and Latin America, the premiere more than tripled its audience compared to the previous season's premiere.

Last week, the series surged in catch-up viewing, with an 84% increase in volume compared to the week leading up to the season 2 premiere. THE WHITE LOTUS was the #1 title on Max globally on Sunday night. The season is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 93% critics score and boasts an outstanding 98% audience score.

Comments