THE WHITE LOTUS' Paolo Camillli Joins RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ITALIA

Please! These gays… they’re gonna be judges on “Drag Race Italia”! World of Wonder and Paramount+ TODAY ruvealed the official panel of judges for the third season of “Drag Race Italia,” which includes the newly appointed “White Lotus” actor Paolo Camilli and singer Paola Iezzi.

The two will be joining returning host extraordinaire Priscilla and judge Chiara Francini. The series will be available to stream soon on World of Wonder’s streaming service, WOW Presents Plus in the US and globally, excluding Italy where it will be released day-and-date on Paramount+.

Best known for his role in “White Lotus” season 2, which earned him the SAG award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series in 2023, Paolo Camilli mentioned how excited he was to be part of “Drag Race Italia”, “As a fan of the show turned judge, I have butterflies in my stomach like when you're at a concert of your favorite singer and, among all the people, they hand you the microphone to sing the chorus of the song (if I go off-key, please be forgiving!).

Now, more than ever, Drag Race is a necessary show, capable of fully representing who I am and what I do: telling the story of authenticity with lightness. I can't wait to get started!"

Known to the general public for her chart-topping successes as part of the duo Paola & Chiara, Paola Iezzi shared what an honor it was to join the show, “It's my first time as a judge on a TV show. How thrilled I am that it's for 'Drag Race Italia,' a show that I love and of which I am first and foremost a fan, thanks to the strong bond I've always had with the LGBTQI+ and drag community.

I adore their depth, which stems from the concepts of change, and self-transformation, as well as their artistic expression, irony, enthusiasm, and attention to detail. The excitement is truly overwhelming, and I feel the responsibility to fulfill my role to the best of my abilities. I am certain it will be another marvelous adventure."

RuPaul's Drag Race, the most popular reality show in history with 27 Emmy® Awards, is produced by Emmy Award-winning media company World of Wonder and MTV Entertainment Studios. The new season of the Italian version will be produced locally by Ballandi.

About World Of Wonder

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul’s Drag Race and DragCon.

WOW’s pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing. Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events. Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety’s Reality TV Impact Report and Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Producers in Unscripted.

Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen’s Global 100 list, Banff’s Impact Award, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies.