THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH JON STEWART Features Jonathan Swan on Trump

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A new episode of The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart is available across all major podcast platforms, with episodes rolling out each Wednesday. The show is produced by Paramount Audio in association with Busboy Productions.

As Trump's second administration pursues a radically different playbook from his first, Jon Stewart is joined by Jonathan Swan, New York Times reporter and co-author of the book 'Regime Change.' Together, they discuss what's changed between Trump's first term and now, how to puncture the president's reality distortion bubble, and the craft behind a great interview. Plus, Stewart takes listeners' questions about causing political diabetes and Trump's 9/11 efforts.

The episode, titled 'Jonathan Swan's Dive into Trump's Reality,' is available as an audio episode.

The podcast and additional content will be available across social media accounts including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X.

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