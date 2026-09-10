 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH JON STEWART Features Jonathan Swan on Trump

Jon Stewart sits down with New York Times reporter Jonathan Swan to explore how Trump's second term differs from his first.

By:
THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH JON STEWART Features Jonathan Swan on Trump

A new episode of The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart is available across all major podcast platforms, with episodes rolling out each Wednesday. The show is produced by Paramount Audio in association with Busboy Productions.

As Trump's second administration pursues a radically different playbook from his first, Jon Stewart is joined by Jonathan Swan, New York Times reporter and co-author of the book 'Regime Change.' Together, they discuss what's changed between Trump's first term and now, how to puncture the president's reality distortion bubble, and the craft behind a great interview. Plus, Stewart takes listeners' questions about causing political diabetes and Trump's 9/11 efforts.

The episode, titled 'Jonathan Swan's Dive into Trump's Reality,' is available as an audio episode.

The podcast and additional content will be available across social media accounts including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X.

Recent Articles
Photos: THE DAILY SHOW: Jon Stewart to Welcome Gov. Spencer Cox for Interview
Photos: THE DAILY SHOW: Jon Stewart to Welcome Gov. Spencer Cox for Interview
9/9/2026
Photos: THE DAILY SHOW with Jon Stewart Hosts New Episode
Photos: THE DAILY SHOW with Jon Stewart Hosts New Episode
9/9/2026
THE DAILY SHOW to Welcome Andrew Garfield, Jia Tolentino This Week
9/8/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $72
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
More Hot Shows Discounts