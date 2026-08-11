THE VIC MENSA SHOW to Launch as Weekly Politics-Culture Video Series

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Vic Mensa is set to launch THE VIC MENSA SHOW, a weekly video series examining the intersection of politics and culture, timed to the debut of his new media company ORANJ. The first season begins August 26 and will feature guests including Chance the Rapper. The series grows out of Mensa's Webby-winning Orange Tree Series and will bring together figures from music, film, and activism for conversations centered on identity, power, and cultural systems.

In tandem, the new show will debut with the official launch of ORANJ, Mensa's new multidisciplinary production company and creative engine for original content – spanning film, music, digital media and brand collaborations.

The first guest featured on the podcast is fellow Chicago artist, Chance the Rapper. In partnership with Mass Appeal, season one premieres weekly on Wednesdays starting Aug. 26, across YouTube, Spotify Video, Apple Video and wherever listeners get their podcasts.

Building off the momentum of Mensa's viral, Webby-winning Orange Tree Series, THE VIC MENSA SHOW takes that format and expands it into premium immersive, cinematic, and emotionally-responsive conversations. Rooted in the intelligence, humor, urgency, and cultural candor of that world, this new series is where bold cultural figures, intellectuals, disruptors, healers, artists, and controversial thinkers unpack identity, power, trauma, success, failure, politics, spirituality, culture, and the systems that shape our lives. Season one's confirmed guests include: Durand Bernarr, Rapsody, Lena Waithe, Aja Monet, Van Lathan Jr. and more, spanning music, film, journalism and activism.

'The Orange Tree illustrated for me the transcendent possibilities of conversation: a space for the discussion of radical ideas, humor, honesty and vulnerability. What began as a conversation with my community online is now expanding, through The Vic Mensa Show, to include great minds that I respect across many disciplines,' said Vic Mensa.

In addition to THE VIC MENSA SHOW, ORANJ will house marquee projects including Mensa's short film release Halfrican, Mensa's Substack, his original vertical series: The Orange Tree Series, with additional projects in development. Focused on creating space for layered, honest and visually compelling stories at the intersection of identity, creativity and culture, ORANJ reflects Mensa's longstanding ethos of independence and forging his own path. This new venture expands his creative footprint into media and entertainment through original content and intellectual property, positioning him as a growing force in the media landscape.

Mensa is an acclaimed musician, actor and entrepreneur whose work spans music, film and social advocacy. His albums, including The Autobiography and Victor, have reached millions, while his EP sundiata marked his first fully independent release. An actor on The Chi and Bel-Air, he is also the founder of 93 Boyz, Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis brand. Paired with his projects under ORANJ, Mensa uses his platforms to drive cultural conversation, creative innovation and community impact.

THE VIC MENSA SHOW is executive produced by Vic Mensa, S. Reginald Williams, Edgar Esteves - Founder of Blank Square Productions, and Pickup Media. The first season features 24 episodes premiering weekly on Wednesdays. For information please visit www.thevicmensashow.com.

About The Vic Mensa Show

THE VIC MENSA SHOW is a weekly, video-first sit-down series hosted by musician, actor, and entrepreneur Vic Mensa, exploring the intersection of politics and culture. Evolved from Mensa's Webby-winning Orange Tree Series, the show brings artists, activists, scholars, and healers together to trace today's headlines back to the systems behind them. Season one comprises 24 episodes, premiering weekly on Wednesdays starting August 26th, 2026, on YouTube, Spotify Video, Apple Video, and wherever podcasts are available, in partnership with Mass Appeal.

About Mass Appeal

Mass Appeal is an entertainment company dedicated to telling stories from the perspective of those who shape and shift culture. Since 1996, the company has documented the emerging movements that influence popular ideas. Today, Mass Appeal is the elevated voice of Hip Hop and its ever-expanding sphere of influence. Integrated offerings in content, music and creative services stoke Mass Appeal's ability to maximize the impact of its output.

About Blank Square Productions

Blank Square Productions is a Los Angeles and Miami based production company creating culture-forward films, music videos, and commercials, with productions spanning the U.S., U.K., Europe, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

About ORANJ

ORANJ is a top-of-the-line media company engineering narrative-driven stories for the digital age. Founded by award-winning actor, activist, musician, and filmmaker Vic Mensa, ORANJ was born from the creative spark behind Mensa's viral 'Orange Tree Series' winner of a 2026 Webby Award in the content series category. Built to scale across film, digital, music, branded content, podcasts, and beyond, ORANJ reflects Mensa's evolution from talent in front of the camera to filmmaker and creative force behind it, engineered for authentic storytelling across multiple formats.

About Pickup Media

Pickup Media & Entertainment is a Los Angeles-based creator services agency specializing in video podcasts. The company provides independent creators of color with creative development, marketing, monetization, live events, PR, and brand partnership services - on terms that don't compromise their vision. Through its B2B offering, Pickup connects brands to premium video podcast inventory and culturally embedded talent.

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