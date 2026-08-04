Chance The Rapper Performs 'Same Drugs' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Chance the Rapper brought his song 'Same Drugs' to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, delivering a live performance of the track for the program's studio audience. The appearance placed the musician front and center for a straightforward musical set piece, with the performance serving as the centerpiece of the segment rather than a sit-down conversation.

The set gave Chance the Rapper a national television platform to present 'Same Drugs' directly to Fallon's viewers, showcasing the track in a live format distinct from a studio recording.

The song is available to stream now on Peacock, giving audiences a way to revisit the performance or hear the track outside of the broadcast segment.

The appearance fits into THE TONIGHT SHOW's recurring pattern of hosting musical guests for live performances on weeknight episodes, following recent musical segments from other artists on the program.

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