THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to Welcome Colman Domingo, Elliot Page
Chance the Rapper, Role Model and The Red Clay Strays are set to perform as musical guests across the episodes.
NBC has issued a new set of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, outlining a run of episodes set to feature Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler, Colman Domingo, Monica Barbaro, Elliot Page, Bobby Flay, Shane Gillis and Betty Gilpin. Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from Chance the Rapper, The Red Clay Strays and Role Model, with comedian Zarna Garg also scheduled to appear.
Listings: August 3 - August 6
Monday, August 3: Guests include Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler and musical guest Chance the Rapper. Show #2324
Tuesday, August 4: Guests include Colman Domingo, Monica Barbaro and comedian Zarna Garg. Show #2325
Wednesday, August 5: Guests include Elliot Page, Bobby Flay and musical guest The Red Clay Strays. Show #2326
Thursday, August 6: Guests include Shane Gillis, Betty Gilpin, Role Model and musical guest Role Model. Show #2327
**denotes changes or additions
Additional details on recent episodes of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, including previously announced appearances from Tom Holland and Zoe Saldaña, are available in prior BroadwayWorld coverage.