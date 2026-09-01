THE UNUSUAL SUSPECTS Season 2 and BOBIVERSE'S THE INFINITE EXTENT to Launch on Audible

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Audible will launch season two of the podcast series THE UNUSUAL SUSPECTS WITH Kenya Barris & MALCOLM GLADWELL on Thursday, September 10, alongside the sixth installment of the Bobiverse audiobook series, THE INFINITE EXTENT, which arrives on the tenth anniversary of the franchise.

The Unusual Suspects with Kenya Barris & Malcolm Gladwell: Season Two

Season two premieres Thursday, September 10, and is created and hosted by Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell. The season features special guests Ron Howard, Anderson Paak, David Sedaris, Amy Sherald, Walter Isaacson, Rich Roll, Coleman Hughes and Chelsea Handler.

Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell bypass pleasantries and promotional banter to deliver raw, unfiltered conversations with some of today's most influential and fascinating figures. Featuring two seasons of titans spanning every corner of culture—from Oscar-winning directors and Grammy-winning musicians to trailblazing Fortune 500 CEOs and iconic artists—THE UNUSUAL SUSPECTS WITH Kenya Barris & MALCOLM GLADWELL gives listeners rare access to the minds of the world's most extraordinary individuals and the pivotal moments that defined their paths to greatness.

Chelsea Handler's episode will be recorded live at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in New York on September 10.

The Infinite Extent: Bobiverse Book Six

THE INFINITE EXTENT, written by Dennis E. Taylor and narrated by Ray Porter, also premieres Thursday, September 10, marking the tenth anniversary of the Bobiverse franchise.

One of Audible's most beloved original series, Bobiverse returns for its sixth installment on Thursday, September 10. Created by Dennis E. Taylor and narrated by multiple Audie Award-winning narrator Ray Porter (Project Hail Mary), the Bobiverse follows Bob Johansson, who wakes up 117 years after his death to discover his consciousness has been uploaded into a sentient space probe and launched into the great unknown. As he explores the farthest reaches of the galaxy, Original Bob becomes a legion of Bobs, encountering strange alien races, battling existential threats, and grappling with questions of AI consciousness, identity, and what it means to be post-human.

The Unusual Suspects with Kenya Barris & Malcolm Gladwell: Season Two — Sneak Peek Clips

Ron Howard on growing up in the spotlight and emerging relatively unscathed

https://on.soundcloud.com/QJxrQ8z1G1rrD2ZIKA

Anderson .Paak reflects on meeting and working with Dr. Dre for the first time

https://on.soundcloud.com/u3i7vdMBNjh30K7uY7

David Sedaris on when he took a fan shopping in New York, then later, Paris

https://on.soundcloud.com/RqSFnkDojffdff5lK0

Walter Isaacson on what he does if he starts to not like his subject during his writing process (mentions Elon Musk and Steve Jobs experiences)

https://on.soundcloud.com/isbfd53JgmgTX8dmf0

Amy Sherald on being chosen to paint Michelle Obama's portrait

https://on.soundcloud.com/4ZEc5AJQaAN4Ej5cCL

Rich Roll on the transition from addiction to running marathons

https://on.soundcloud.com/BSpxNlXGSurXeBXBAb

Coleman Hughes explains core argument for racial color blindness

https://on.soundcloud.com/KDSnsg4jZBQAP2DyXT

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