THE UNUSUAL SUSPECTS S2 & BOBIVERSE: THE INFINITE EXTENT to Launch on Audible

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Audible is launching new installments of two of its original audio series on Thursday, September 10: season two of the podcast The Unusual Suspects with Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell, and the sixth Bobiverse book, The Infinite Extent, written by Dennis E. Taylor and narrated by Ray Porter. The Bobiverse release also marks the tenth anniversary of the franchise.

Season two of The Unusual Suspects premieres Thursday, September 10, created and hosted by Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell. The season features special guests Ron Howard, Anderson Paak, David Sedaris, Amy Sherald, Walter Isaacson, Rich Roll, Coleman Hughes and Chelsea Handler.

Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell bypass pleasantries and promotional banter to deliver raw, unfiltered conversations with some of today's most influential and fascinating figures. Featuring two seasons of titans spanning every corner of culture—from Oscar-winning directors and Grammy-winning musicians to trailblazing Fortune 500 CEOs and iconic artists—The Unusual Suspects with Kenya Barris & Malcolm Gladwell gives listeners rare access to the minds of the world's most extraordinary individuals and the pivotal moments that defined their paths to greatness.

For the first time, Season 1 video episodes are now available to watch on the Audible app and across third party services where customers can listen to The Unusual Suspects, including Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music. Season 2 video episodes will be available exclusively in-app for Audible members.

One of Audible's most beloved original series Bobiverse returns for its sixth installment, The Infinite Extent, on Thursday, September 10, marking the 10th anniversary of the franchise. Created by Dennis E. Taylor and narrated by multiple Audie Award-winning narrator Ray Porter (Project Hail Mary), the Bobiverse follows Bob Johansson, who wakes up 117 years after his death to discover his consciousness has been uploaded into a sentient space probe and launched into the great unknown. As he explores the farthest reaches of the galaxy, Original Bob becomes a legion of Bobs, encountering strange alien races, battling existential threats, and grappling with questions of AI consciousness, identity, and what it means to be post-human.

Audio Excerpts from The Unusual Suspects Season Two

Ron Howard on growing up in the spotlight and emerging relatively unscathed: Listen here

Anderson .Paak reflects on meeting and working with Dr. Dre for the first time: Listen here

David Sedaris on when he took a fan shopping in New York, then later, Paris: Listen here

Walter Isaacson on what he does if he starts to not like his subject during his writing process (mentions Elon Musk and Steve Jobs experiences): Listen here

Amy Sherald on being chosen to paint Michelle Obama's portrait: Listen here

Rich Roll on the transition from addiction to running marathons: Listen here

Coleman Hughes explains core argument for racial color blindness: Listen here

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