THE MASKED SINGER, THE TRAITORS Win Juried Emmys for Costume Design

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The Television Academy has announced the juried winners of the 78th Emmy Awards in the categories of Animation, Costume and Innovation in Emerging Media Programming. The honors will be presented during the first two nights of the Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE, with an edited version of those ceremonies set to air on FXX. Unlike competitive categories, juried awards are decided by panels of professionals in Costume Design, Animation, Emerging Media Programming, and Motion and Title Design, who evaluate entrants without a formal nominee list and determine whether one, multiple or no entries merit an Emmy.

These juried awards will be presented over the first two nights of the 78th Emmy Awards, taking place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE Saturday, Sept. 5, and Sunday, Sept. 6. An edited presentation of these first two nights of Emmy ceremonies will air Saturday, Sept. 12, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on FXX.

Juried category entrants are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Emerging Media Programming, and Motion and Title Design) with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry awarded an Emmy. As a result, there are no nominees but instead a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each entrant's work with a thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.

Juried awards to be presented Saturday, Sept. 5

Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming

The Masked Singer • Premiere Part 1 • FOX • Fox Alternative Entertainment

Grainne O'Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Luke D'Alessandro, Costume Designer

Steven Lee, Costume Designer

Arleen Flores, Assistant Costume Designer

Alice Garland, Assistant Costume Designer

Maro Isakulyan, Head of Workroom

The Traitors • The Black Banquet • Peacock • Peacock Original, Studio Lambert

Sam Spector, Wardrobe Designer

Rikki Finlay, Stylist

Outstanding Innovation In Emerging Media Programming

Crafting Crimes • Meta Quest • TARGO

TARGO

Meta Quest

Victor Agulhon, Producer

Chloé Rochereuil, Director

Juried awards to be presented Sunday, Sept. 6

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation

Eyes of Wakanda • Into the Lion's Den • Disney+ • Marvel Animation

Uzoma Dunkwu, Character Design

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal • Kingdom of Sorrow • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

David Krentz, Storyboard by

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal • Vengeance of Death • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Scott Wills, Art Direction

The Mighty Nein • Mote of Possibility • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Titmouse Studios, Critical Role Productions

Howard Chen, Background Design

Star Wars: Visions • The Duel: Payback • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga + ANIMA and Lucasfilm Ltd.

Takashi Okazaki, Character Designer

Outstanding Motion Design

No Emmy awarded

The 78th Emmy Awards will be held over three nights, Sept. 5, 6 and 14. The Sept. 14 ceremony, hosted by Emmy-winner Mariska Hargitay, will be broadcast live on NBC from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will stream live and on demand on Peacock. Nights one and two will be edited into a single broadcast, the 78th Emmy Awards (Creative Arts), airing Saturday, Sept. 12, on FXX at 8 p.m. ET/PT, available to stream on Hulu the next day.

The 78th Emmy Awards are made possible by Television Academy corporate partners: Decoy Wines, FIJI Water, Franciacorta, LG, People, The Ritz-Carlton and United Airlines.

About the Television Academy

The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape; cultivate a diverse, inclusive and accessible professional community; and advocate for the television industry while capturing the spirit of a new generation of content creators and industry professionals. Through innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster and empower storytellers. The Academy also celebrates those who excel in the industry recognizing their achievements through awards and accolades, including the renowned Emmy Award. Membership in the Academy is open to working professionals in the television industry. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.

Winners include costume teams from THE MASKED SINGER and THE TRAITORS, along with recognition for CRAFTING CRIMES in Emerging Media Programming and animation honors spanning EYES OF WAKANDA, GENNDY TARTAKOVSKY'S PRIMAL, THE MIGHTY NEIN and STAR WARS: VISIONS. No Emmy was awarded in the Outstanding Motion Design category. The 78th Emmy Awards will continue with additional ceremonies, including a broadcast on NBC hosted by Mariska Hargitay.

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