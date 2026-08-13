Matthew McConaughey Likens Meeting Pope Leo XIV to Writing an Oscars Speech

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Matthew McConaughey compared the experience of meeting Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican to the nerve-wracking task of writing an Oscars acceptance speech during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The actor walked host Jimmy Fallon through the encounter, drawing a parallel between the pressure of finding the right words for the pope and the scramble to craft a speech for one of Hollywood's biggest stages.

Beyond the Vatican story, McConaughey talked about having a movie theater named after him, giving Fallon and the studio audience a look at a personal honor tied to his career in film. The conversation gave viewers insight into how the actor has been marking milestones outside of his work in front of the camera.

McConaughey also used the appearance to discuss filming his new movie, The Rivals of Amziah King, offering a preview of his upcoming project. The segment moved between the lighthearted comparison to awards-season speechwriting and more grounded details about his current work on the film.

The stop gave McConaughey room to cover both a singular, unusual encounter and the practical business of promoting new work, blending a story about meeting a religious leader with talk of an honor closer to home and a project still in production.

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