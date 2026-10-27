Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT to Perform at Florida Theatre
The Colorado jam band will bring three decades of original compositions to the historic venue in downtown Jacksonville.
The Florida Theatre and Live Nation have announced that The String Cheese Incident will perform on Thursday, January 14, 2027, at 7:15 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787.
Colorado jam band The String Cheese Incident creates feel-good music meant to make listeners dance, drift away, and connect with community. For three decades, SCI has been blending original compositions of bluegrass, psychedelia, rock, reggae, electronica, country, calypso, and Latin rhythms.
The String Cheese Incident inadvertently created the grassroots band development model in the 1990s. They were the first jam band to use the internet for a fans-and-community-first approach to the business of music. This model is now used by hundreds of bands around the world.
There are many theories about how The String Cheese Incident got its name, but only the original members of SCI know the real story. And they aren't telling.
More than a jam band, The String Cheese Incident has been recognized for their commitment to musical creativity and integrity, their community spirit, and philanthropic endeavors.
To learn more, visit https://www.stringcheeseincident.com/.
About the Florida Theatre
There is something for everyone at the Florida Theatre. From pop, jazz, rock, comedy, country, and blues to ballet, the historic Florida Theatre annually offers over 200 cultural and entertainment events for every taste and age. For tickets or to learn more about educational performances for schools, rentals, membership, or the nonprofit corporation that manages the theatre, visit www.floridatheatre.com.
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