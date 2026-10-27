THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT to Perform at Florida Theatre

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The Florida Theatre and Live Nation have announced that The String Cheese Incident will perform on Thursday, January 14, 2027, at 7:15 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787.

Colorado jam band The String Cheese Incident creates feel-good music meant to make listeners dance, drift away, and connect with community. For three decades, SCI has been blending original compositions of bluegrass, psychedelia, rock, reggae, electronica, country, calypso, and Latin rhythms.

The String Cheese Incident inadvertently created the grassroots band development model in the 1990s. They were the first jam band to use the internet for a fans-and-community-first approach to the business of music. This model is now used by hundreds of bands around the world.

There are many theories about how The String Cheese Incident got its name, but only the original members of SCI know the real story. And they aren't telling.

More than a jam band, The String Cheese Incident has been recognized for their commitment to musical creativity and integrity, their community spirit, and philanthropic endeavors.

To learn more, visit https://www.stringcheeseincident.com/.

About the Florida Theatre

There is something for everyone at the Florida Theatre. From pop, jazz, rock, comedy, country, and blues to ballet, the historic Florida Theatre annually offers over 200 cultural and entertainment events for every taste and age. For tickets or to learn more about educational performances for schools, rentals, membership, or the nonprofit corporation that manages the theatre, visit www.floridatheatre.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 10 Hrs 43 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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