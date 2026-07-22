CLASH OF THE THUNDERMANS to Make Debut with Premiere Date Announced at Comic-Con

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CLASH OF THE THUNDERMANS is set to receive a premiere date, with the announcement made at San Diego Comic-Con alongside a reveal of key art for the upcoming title.

Paramount+ revealed at Comic-Con International in San Diego that the new feature-length film CLASH OF THE THUNDERMANS will premiere Thursday, September 3 on Paramount+ and debut on Nickelodeon at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) that same day.

Based on the hit Nickelodeon live-action superhero comedy series The Thundermans, CLASH OF THE THUNDERMANS follows youngest sibling Chloe as she develops a new and unpredictable superpower, causing THE HERO League to demand they send her away to a superhero boarding school to learn to control it. Faced with the prospect of sending Chloe away for years, the Thunderman family is split down the middle, with Max, Hank and Nora wanting to hand her over for her own safety, and Phoebe, Barb and Billy willing to ignore orders to keep her with her family.

Modern Family's Ariel Winter (Cognita) joins returning cast members Kira Kosarin (Phoebe), Jack Griffo (Max), Maya Le Clark (Chloe), Diego Velazquez (Billy), Addison Riecke (Nora), Chris Tallman (Hank) and Rosa Blasi (Barb). Dana Snyder (Dr. Colosso), Daniele Gaither (President Kickbutt) and Robyn Bradley (Mee-Maw) also star.

CLASH OF THE THUNDERMANS is produced by Paramount Television Studios. The movie is written by Jed Spingarn, Sean W. Cunningham and Marc Dworkin, who executive produce. Also executive producing are Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, Brian Banks and Richard Bullock. Trevor Kirschner directs and co-executive produces.

Paramount+ is home to the complete Thundermans franchise, featuring all four seasons of the beloved original series, the hit reunion movie THE THUNDERMANS Return, and the newest chapter, The Thundermans: Undercover.

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is the global flagship streaming home of premium original series and entertainment from some of the most enduring brands in television to subscribers around the world. Drawing on decades of beloved IP, Paramount+ also features a diverse offering of live sports, feature films, news and series from across the Paramount portfolio including CBS hits like Marshals and Tracker, all BET Original Series, the Avatar animated universe from Nickelodeon and more. It is a key pillar of the Direct-to-Consumer division at Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), whose portfolio spans Paramount Pictures, Pluto TV, and Skydance Animation, Games and Sports divisions. For more information, visit www.paramount.com.

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