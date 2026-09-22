THE SISTERS GRIMM Season 2 Trailer Teases Return to Apple TV Fantasy Series
New footage sets up the continuation of the fantasy drama's story.
Apple TV posted the official trailer for Season 2 of THE SISTERS GRIMM, giving audiences their first extended look at what the streamer is billing as 'the next chapter' of the fantasy series. The trailer arrives ahead of the season's return, offering a glimpse of the story picking back up without spelling out plot specifics beyond the tease of new developments awaiting the characters.
The clip focuses squarely on setting the stage for the new episodes rather than revisiting cast or crew details, keeping the emphasis on mood and momentum for viewers who followed the first season.
Apple TV has set THE SISTERS GRIMM Season 2 to premiere on October 2, giving fans a specific date to anticipate the continuation of the story teased in the new trailer.
The trailer's release fits into a steady stream of new footage Apple TV has been rolling out across its slate this fall, with THE SISTERS GRIMM joining other titles the streamer has been promoting ahead of their premieres.
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