THE SHARDS: Homecoming Court Scene Ends in Shocking Trawler Reveal

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FX released a new scene from THE SHARDS in which the homecoming court, made up of Susan (Kaia Gerber), Debbie (Hayes Warner), Really Rhonda (Ivy Wolk), Thom (Graham Campbell), Ryan (Daniel Dale) and Robert (Homer Gere), takes the stage to learn who will be crowned king and queen. The moment quickly turns, leading to what the network describes as a shocking revelation about The Trawler.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they contend with identity, jealousy and obsession, with a darker undercurrent running beneath their social world. Gerber, Warner, Wolk, Campbell, Dale and Gere anchor the ensemble at the center of this latest scene.

The homecoming sequence lands amid a season that has steadily built tension around The Trawler and the fates of the show's central characters, with earlier scenes tracking suspicion, physical confrontations and quiet alliances among the same group of students. The reveal in this clip pushes that mystery further into the open in front of the entire school.

The ensemble's off-screen bond has also been part of the show's rollout, with cast members previously discussing the chemistry that shaped their portrayal of the tight-knit friend group. THE SHARDS Cast Opens Up About Their Off-Screen Chemistry detailed how that rapport informed the tangled relationships now playing out in scenes like the homecoming crowning.

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