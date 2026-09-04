Ben Affleck Explains Why He's Been Spray-Painting His Name on LA Billboards

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Ben Affleck has been showing up around Los Angeles spray-painting his own name on billboards, and TODAY brought viewers the explanation behind the odd sight. The stunt, it turns out, was not vandalism but the rollout of a new advertising partnership between Affleck and insurance company Aflac.

The segment framed the graffiti campaign as a lighthearted way of announcing the collaboration, with TODAY noting that the actor's tagging spree was designed to generate buzz before the connection to Aflac became clear. The billboard sightings had already drawn attention on social media before the reason was confirmed.

TODAY's coverage tied the moment into its regular mix of pop culture and entertainment news, presenting the campaign as Affleck's latest venture into advertising. The segment focused specifically on unpacking the visual gag of an A-list actor appearing to deface public billboards across the city.

The clip centers on the reveal itself, showing how a seemingly strange act of graffiti was actually a coordinated marketing rollout, with Affleck's name serving as the through-line connecting the billboards to the Aflac brand.

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