THE SHARDS: Susan Unravels While Planning Homecoming Float With Debbie, Steven

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FX shared a new scene from THE SHARDS in which Susan, played by Kaia Gerber, begins to crack under the strain of trying to appear flawless while working alongside Debbie, played by Hayes Warner, and Steven, played by Jordan Roth, to plot the senior homecoming float. The clip, drawn from the show's sixth episode, catches Susan at a breaking point as the pressure of maintaining her image collides with the demands of the project.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they contend with identity, sex, jealousy and obsession, with a darker undercurrent running beneath their social world. Gerber's Susan has figured prominently in the season as one of the students at the center of that world.

The homecoming float plotline places Susan in close proximity to Debbie and Steven as the trio work through the logistics of the senior class project even as Susan's composure begins to slip. The scene underscores the pressure placed on the character to keep up appearances among her peers.

The moment arrives in an episode that has already produced other pivotal scenes for the ensemble, including a confrontation between Bret and Ron Kellner over his son Matt's disappearance, continuing the season's central mystery alongside Susan's personal unraveling.

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