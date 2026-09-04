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FURIOUS Clip Shows Danny And Alice Share A Kiss On Hulu

The moment adds a romantic beat to a series of tightly focused character scenes released by the streamer.

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Hulu released a new clip from FURIOUS titled Danny & Alice Kiss, showing the two characters share a moment that shifts the emotional tone of the drama. Like previous clips from the series, the scene is presented on its own, without additional context explaining how the moment fits into the surrounding story.

The clip continues Hulu's pattern of releasing short, self-contained scenes from FURIOUS that isolate a single character beat rather than longer excerpts that reveal plot developments. Earlier clips from the series have centered on other charged exchanges, including a tense confession from Danny and a confrontation involving a mix-up over a phone, each spotlighting a different flashpoint between characters.

FURIOUS is now streaming in full on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, giving viewers the opportunity to see how the kiss between Danny and Alice fits into the larger arc of the series. The clip's narrow focus mirrors the approach Hulu has taken throughout its promotion of the show, letting individual scenes stand alone as previews of the drama's tone.

The release follows other recent FURIOUS clips shared by Hulu, including one detailed in a scene called Jumpy Car Talk, which similarly isolated a single tense exchange between characters without broader plot context.

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