THE REQUIN Sets DVD & Blu-Ray Release Date

The suspenseful horror-thriller The Requin arrives on Blu-ray™ + Digital and DVD March 29 from Lionsgate. The film follows a couple's romantic getaway that goes awry after finding themselves at sea in danger of killer sharks.

Directed and written by Le-Van Kiet (Furie), The Requin will be available for the suggested retail prices of $21.99 for Blu-ray + Digital and $19.98 for DVD, respectively.

There's terror in paradise when Jaelyn (Alicia Silverstone) and Kyle (James Tupper) arrive at a remote seaside villa in Vietnam for a romantic getaway. A torrential storm descends, reducing the villa to little more than a raft and sweeping the young couple out to sea. Suddenly, another danger appears: a school of great white sharks. With her injured husband watching helplessly, Jaelyn must battle the deadly predators alone in this tense thriller that rides an unrelenting wave of fear.

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Le-Van Kiet

"Making The Requin" Featurette