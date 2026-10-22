THE PURSUIT: F1 ACADEMY to Debut on Disney+

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The Pursuit: F1 ACADEMY, a new documentary special about F1 ACADEMY, the all-female racing series launched by Formula 1 to develop and prepare young women for advancement to higher levels of motorsport, will debut exclusively on Disney+ globally November 19, ahead of the FORMULA 1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2026 on November 19-21. The special will also stream on the ESPN App later this year.

Announced in the lead-up to the FORMULA 1 UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2026, The Pursuit: F1 ACADEMY offers unparalleled behind-the-scenes access to the 2025 F1 ACADEMY season, following a group of elite female drivers, including Doriane Pin, Maya Weug, Chloe Chambers and Alisha Palmowski as they navigate the pressures of competition and the personal sacrifices required to break into one of the most demanding sports in the world.

Filmed across global race locations on the F1 ACADEMY 2025 calendar, The Pursuit: F1 ACADEMY captures both the intensity of race weekends and the defining moments off the track, exploring themes of ambition, perseverance, and representation in a traditionally male-dominated sport. It will also provide insight into the teams and leadership shaping F1 ACADEMY, including Managing Director Susie Wolff.

Produced in association with ESPN, The Pursuit: F1 ACADEMY is the latest extension of 'Fuel the Magic,' a multi-year collaboration between Disney, Formula 1 and F1 ACADEMY, which blends storytelling, racing culture, and immersive fan experiences at Grand Prix weekends worldwide.

First unveiled at the FORMULA 1 CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2026, the collaboration expanded at the FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2026 to include F1 ACADEMY, with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck at its center, championing confidence, representation and the next generation of women in motorsport.

Joss Hastings, SVP Marketing at Disney Consumer Products, commented: 'What started with Mickey & Friends and Formula 1 has grown into F1 ACADEMY with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck, and we're thrilled to extend our partnership to Disney+ and ESPN with The Pursuit: F1 ACADEMY. Our ambition is to 'Fuel the Magic' for Disney and F1 fans through products, experiences and storytelling, and this is an exciting way to share the courage, ambition and heart of these drivers while inspiring the next generation of women in motorsport.'

Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 ACADEMY, commented: 'Every driver on the F1 ACADEMY grid is pursuing a dream, and this special will capture the reality of that journey the sacrifices, setbacks and success that happen both on and off the track. Together with Disney+, we can share those stories on a global stage, and we hope they resonate far beyond motorsport and inspire young women to pursue their ambitions fearlessly, no matter the odds.'

The Pursuit: F1 ACADEMY joins a growing slate of live and event-driven sports programming on Disney+ for subscribers, which includes a robust offering that consists of industry-leading games, studio programming, and original content across a variety of sports, with more to follow in the months ahead.





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