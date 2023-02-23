THE PROBLEM WITH JON STEWART to Return on March 3

Apple has announced new episodes of the Emmy Award and Writers Guild Award-nominated Apple TV+ original series "The Problem With Jon Stewart."

Returning Friday, March 3 and airing weekly, the second season continues with six all-new episodes on topics including crime, defense policy, inflation, the backsliding of democracy and more.

Upcoming interviews include Stewart sitting down with General David Petraeus to discuss defense; State Senator Natham Dahm (R-OK) about crimes and guns; Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) about prison reform and rehabilitation, and for the first time ever the series will travel abroad for Stewart to speak with foreign policy leaders.

Acclaimed host, writer, producer, director and advocate Jon Stewart, recipient of the 2022 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, leads with compassion and humor as he takes a deep dive into some of the most important issues of our time. Using comedy and common sense, the series features tough, topical and culture-moving conversations from the perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these issues.

Previous episodes, covering gender, taxes, Afghanistan, midterm elections and more, are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

"The Problem With Jon Stewart" is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart's longtime manager James Dixon, Chris McShane, and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Lorrie Baranek and Reza Riazi are supervising producers, and Kris Acimovic is head writer.

The series' acclaimed podcast of the same name is available on Apple Podcasts and via RSS. The podcast was recently nominated for an Ambie Award in the Best Interview Podcast category. Last year, it was named Best Interview Podcast by Adweek's Podcast of the Year Awards and received People's Choice Podcast Award nominations for Best Male Host and Best Politics & News Podcast.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 329 wins and 1,398 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Watch the new trailer here:



