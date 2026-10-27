THE PLOT IN YOU to perform WORLD TOUR: PART 1 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, March 21, 2027

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Genre-bending powerhouse The Plot In You have announced their Spring 2027 US headlining run 'World Tour: Part 1,' with support acts to be announced soon. The extensive 27-date run includes a stop at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, with the group taking the stage on Sunday, March 21, 2027. Tickets for this performance go on sale Friday, October 30, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

Never one to rest on their laurels, the band has toured relentlessly on all three of the worldwide 'Ascension Program' tours with Bring Me The Horizon over the past two years, performed at numerous major national and international festivals, as well as their own headliners spanning across North America, the EU/UK, and Australia. In addition, The Plot In You most recently released their latest body of work The Volumes Series this summer via Fearless Records.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas offers an expansive VIP service, including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for a live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance, or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas offers complimentary self-parking.

For more information on The Plot In You, visit theplotinyou.com.

About The Plot In You

During 2023, The Plot In You kickstarted a new era with 'Vol. 1' with 'Divide', having generated over 56 million Spotify streams and counting followed by 'Left Behind', exploding to the tune of over 100 million Spotify streams with no signs of slowing down. Upon the arrival of 'Forgotten', Revolver praised it among the '6 Best New Songs Right Now'. The Plot In You's 'Vol. 2' EP is a powerful showcase of the band's evolution, blending raw emotion with polished musicality, and stands as a testament to the band's growth and artistic maturity, captivating listeners with its intense yet introspective narratives with tracks 'Closure', 'Don't Look Away', and 'All That I Can Give' further solidifying their place as one of the genre's most compelling acts. Built on the momentum of the previous installments, the penultimate 'Vol. 3' sees the band pushing their sonic and emotional boundaries even further, amplifying their inimitable blend of industrial-tinged textures, crushing heaviness and deeply introspective songwriting, leading up to the grand finale of 'The Volume Series', released on Friday, July 10.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed SHeeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, MCT Agentur, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

About The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Exclusively booked and managed by AEG Presents, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a premier live entertainment venue featuring the most highly-regarded talents in music and comedy. Formerly The Joint, the venue has hosted some of the top names in entertainment across countless genres since its inception, including iconic acts such as Paul McCartney, Blink-182, Drake, Guns N' Roses, Imagine Dragons, Journey, Karol G, Kenny Chesney, The Killers, Lainey Wilson, Nine Inch Nails, Prince, Sabrina Carpenter, Santana, The 1975, Wu-Tang Clan, and countless others.

A recent recipient of ACM's 'Casino of the Year - Theater' industry award 2025, The Theater provides an immersive setting for guests to experience both legendary and groundbreaking artists on a variety of levels, from intimate performances with 1,800 guests to large-scale, full-capacity experiences with 4,600 guests. Setting the bar for the most luxurious in-venue concert experience, The Theater offers exclusive VIP offerings, including luxury private suites tended by dedicated VIP hosts, top-shelf spirits, a private expedited entry, in-venue merchandise delivery, custom swag, VIP social lounges, and more. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com. For tickets or more information on The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com/venue/the-theater.

About Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is an integrated resort that delivers a vibrant and lively environment for travelers and locals alike. The off-Strip resort features 1,500 Chambers and suites across three towers, a 60,000-square-foot casino and sportsbook and a five-acre desert pool oasis. The property boasts several dynamic spaces for live music and entertainment, including the 4,600-capacity theater operated by AEG Presents, the intimate 24 Oxford showroom, The Shag Room, a unique and sexy cocktail lounge, and the multi-functional Event Lawn. Touting an exceptional portfolio of 12 food and beverage venues, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is home to famed restaurants like the legendary Nobu, Michael and David Morton's ONE Steakhouse, Kassi Beach House and Beach Club experience, Pizza Forte, Lucia Mexican Grill and more. Guests looking to make the most out of their visit can join Cherry Rewards, the property's expansive rewards program where members can earn and redeem points on almost every dollar spent throughout the resort – from gaming to the resort pool, dining, and retail. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton and has been consecutively awarded the AAA Four Diamond Award since its first year of operation. For more information, visit www.virginhotelslv.com.

About Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service and a personalized hotel experience inspired by the innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for over 50 years. Each hotel intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music, design, and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. The current portfolio includes seven hotels – Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch, Virgin Hotels Nashville, Virgin Hotels New Orleans, and Virgin Hotels New York City, followed by Denver in 2027 as well as the launch of Virgin Residences. In addition, Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel, conversions, and ground-up development opportunities in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle and more.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 170 individually remarkable hotels hand-picked to immerse guests in one-of-a-kind moments in the world's most sought-after destinations. Each hotel in the Curio Collection evokes a bespoke story through distinctive architecture and design, world-class food & beverage and curated experiences, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits.

Photo Credit: Wyatt Clough







Photo Credit: Wyatt Clough

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