THE PENGUIN LESSONS Sets March Release Date with Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics has announced that they will release The Penguin Lessons in theaters nationwide on March 28, 2025. Based on Tom Michell’s 2016 memoir of the same name, the film is directed by Oscar® nominee Peter Cattaneo (MILITARY WIVES, THE FULL MONTY) with a screenplay by BAFTA Award®-winning writer Jeff Pope (STAN & OLLIE, THE LOST KING).

The film stars Academy Award® nominees Steve Coogan (Philomena, The Reckoning) and Jonathan Pryce (THE TWO POPES, THE CROWN) alongside Vivian El Jaber (Guapas), Björn Gustafsson (SPY), and Alfonsina Carrocio (SOCIETY OF THE SNOW).

The Penguin Lessons is inspired by the true story of a disillusioned Englishman who went to work in a school in Argentina in 1976. Expecting an easy ride, Tom discovers a divided nation and a class of unteachable students. However, after he rescues a penguin from an oil-slicked beach, his life is turned upside-down.

Photo Credit: Andrea Resmini

Comments