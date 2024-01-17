THE OFFICE: SUPERFAN EPISODES Sets Season 7 Premiere on Peacock

The new episodes will begin streaming on January 22.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

THE OFFICE: SUPERFAN EPISODES Sets Season 7 Premiere on Peacock

Season 7 of THE OFFICE: SUPERFAN EPISODES will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning Jan 22.

The latest season includes never-before-seen moments and extended scenes from fan-favorite episodes, including: "Threat Level Midnight," "Classy Christmas," "Garage Sale," "Michael's Last Dundies," "Goodbye Michael," "Search Committee," and more!

Season 7 of THE OFFICE marks the final season featuring everyone's favorite boss, Michael Scott (Steve Carell).

THE OFFICE: SUPERFAN EPISODES (Seasons 1-7) will stream exclusively on Peacock, along with all seasons of THE OFFICE.

Watch a clip here:



