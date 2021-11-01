THE MASKED SINGER Announces 50-City North American Tour

Building upon the excitement of FOX's hit reality series and family-favorite guessing game The Masked Singer, Right Angle Entertainment and Outback Presents TODAY announced that the live show THE MASKED SINGER National Tour, will HIT THE ROAD in 2022, taking TV's #1 show on a North American tour. THE MASKED SINGER National Tour 2022 kicks off in St. Louis, MO, on May 28, before dazzling audiences in 50 cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Austin, Portland and Los Angeles. Audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life on stage in a can't-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages, as well as surprise celebrity guests and amazing new performances.

The Masked Singer National Tour live show will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show (to be announced at a later date), as well as one local celebrity at every show who will perform in a top-secret disguise. The audience will attempt to decipher the clues to guess the identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night. The evening will feature fan-favorite masked characters from the TV show live on stage in an incredible production of song, dance and craziness that only THE MASKED SINGER could deliver.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public on Wednesday, November 3, at TheMaskedSingerTour.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, November 1 at 10:00 AM PDT through Wednesday, November 3 at 3:00 PM PDT in select markets. VIP packages are available now through VIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

The Masked Singer ranks as this season's #1 primetime entertainment series among Adults 18-49 and averages 7.9 million multi-platform viewers, marking a +74% lift from Live + Same Day. In February 2020, its Season Three post-Super Bowl LIV premiere drew a massive audience of more than 27 million viewers.

Right Angle Entertainment ("Price is Right Live", "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical") in partnership with Guy Phillips and Mark "Swany" Swanhart are producing the tour, with Swanhart to direct. With decades of experience in television, film and live entertainment, Right Angle, Phillips and Swanhart have transformed television hits into live stage productions that entertain audiences around the world, with Phillips and Swanhart behind "Dancing with the Stars: Live!," "and "The BACHELOR LIVE on Stage" and Right Angle and Phillips producing "America's Got Talent Live! On Stage!." Phillips and Swanhart are also behind the current "Gold Over America Tour" starring Simone Biles.

Tour Dates

Saturday, May 28, 2022 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

Sunday, May 29, 2022 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theatre

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 Evansville, IN Aiken Theatre

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall

Friday, June 3, 2022 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Saturday, June 4, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

Thursday, June 9, 2022 Akron, OH E.J. Thomas Hall

Friday, June 10, 2022 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Rama, ON Canada Casino Rama Entertainment Centre*

Monday, June 13, 2022 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Hershey, PA Hershey Theater

Thursday, June 16, 2022 Mashantucket, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods

Friday, June 17, 2022 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Showroom

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Newark, NJ Prudential Hall at NJPAC

Sunday, June 19, 2022 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Baltimore, MD The Lyric

Thursday, June 23, 2022 Richmond, VA Dominion Energy Center

Friday, June 24, 2022 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

Saturday, June 25, 2022 North Charleston, SC North Charleston PAC

Sunday, June 26, 2022 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Tampa, FL Morsani Hall - The Straz Center

Thursday, June 30, 2022 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Broward Center For The Performing Arts

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Thursday, July 7, 2022 Huntsville, AL Propst Arena at the Braun Von Center

Friday, July 8, 2022 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre

Saturday, July 9, 2022 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Sunday, July 10, 2022 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theatre

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall

Thursday, July 14, 2022 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Friday, July 15, 2022 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Praire

Saturday, July 16, 2022 Midland, TX Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

Monday, July 18, 2022 Denver, CO Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

Thursday, July 21, 2022 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts

Friday, July 22, 2022 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Sunday, July 24, 2022 Boise, ID. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic Auditorium