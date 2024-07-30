THE MASK: THE ANIMATED SERIES Season One Available on Digital

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What better way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Mask than catching up on the animated series inspired by the beloved theatrical film.

When he dons an ancient Nordic mask, Stanley Ipkiss moves at warp speed, knows your every desire, satisfies your every whim and dances like Fred Astaire, Gumby and Barishnikov combined. He's s-s-s-smokin'! Based on the film The Mask, this animated series tells the story of sweet, socially inept bank teller Ipkiss, who discovers a mask that transforms him into a superhero ... but one whom you may not want to call for help.

Available now for purchase digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, YouTube, Fandango at Home, and more.

