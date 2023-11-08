THE LAST WORD to Premiere Worldwide in December

In 2019 The Last Word premiered at the Garry Marshall Theatre in Los Angeles. The closing night performance was filmed and now will be released worldwide on December 22, 2023. The play/film stars Barbara Niven, John Kapelos, Isabella Hofmann, Carole Ita White and Tom Katsis.

The Last Word is the story of novelist Brett Harper whose wife Jillian anonymously wrote the last chapter of each of his award winning books. But Jillian is gone now. Or is she? Supported by nosy but intrusive neighbors Madge and Fred, Brett needs something or someone to help him get his life in order.

Part "Truly, Madly, Deeply" and "Blithe Spirit", The Last Word is directed by Kate Johnston and written by Jan Miller Corran. Watching the film places the viewer in row 10, center set for a unique theatre experience.