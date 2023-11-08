THE LAST WORD to Premiere Worldwide in December

Starring Barbara Niven, John Kapelos, Isabella Hofmann, Carole Ita White, and Tom Katsis.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 1 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 2 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!

THE LAST WORD to Premiere Worldwide in December

In 2019 The Last Word premiered at the Garry Marshall Theatre in Los Angeles. The closing night performance was filmed and now will be released worldwide on December 22, 2023. The play/film stars Barbara Niven, John Kapelos, Isabella Hofmann, Carole Ita White and Tom Katsis.

The Last Word is the story of novelist Brett Harper whose wife Jillian anonymously wrote the last chapter of each of his award winning books. But Jillian is gone now. Or is she? Supported by nosy but intrusive neighbors Madge and Fred, Brett needs something or someone to help him get his life in order.

Part "Truly, Madly, Deeply" and "Blithe Spirit", The Last Word is directed by Kate Johnston and written by Jan Miller Corran. Watching the film places the viewer in row 10, center set for a unique theatre experience.





RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Max Shares BOOKIE Trailer Starring Sebastian Maniscalco Photo
Video: Max Shares BOOKIE Trailer Starring Sebastian Maniscalco

From Emmy®-nominated creator Chuck Lorre (“The Big Bang Theory”) and Nick Bakay, this darkly funny comedy follows veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good. Watch the video trailer for the new series now!

2
Photo: Check Out MAESTRO Key Art With Carey Mulligan & Bradley Cooper Photo
Photo: Check Out MAESTRO Key Art With Carey Mulligan & Bradley Cooper

Netflix has unveiled new key art for Maestro, the new film following the life and career of Leonard Bernstein. The photo features a new look at Carey Mullian and Cooper in their roles. The cast also features Matt Bomer, Gideon Glick, Maya Hawke, Miriam Shor, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and more.

3
Applications Open For Television Academy Foundation Internship Program Photo
Applications Open For Television Academy Foundation Internship Program

Applications are now open for the Television Academy Foundation Internship Program, offering over 45 paid opportunities in various television fields for college students nationwide. Don't miss out on the chance to intern at top Hollywood studios and production companies. Apply now!

4
XYZ Films Set to Distribute Eco-Thriller THE WELL Photo
XYZ Films Set to Distribute Eco-Thriller THE WELL

Recently filmed in Hamilton, Canada, THE WELL features an all-star Canadian cast, working outside of SAG jurisdiction, with veteran talents Sheila McCarthy (Women Talking), and Arnold Pinnock (The Porter) starring and executive producing with Shailyn Pierre-Dixon (Book of Negros) and Idrissa Sanogo (Robin Hood) also starring.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer Video
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special Video
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon Video
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
HERE LIES LOVE
HARMONY
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW