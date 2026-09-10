THE LAST FIRST: WINTER K2 Trailer and Key Art Available on EPK.tv

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A new trailer and key art for 'The Last First: Winter K2' are now available on EPK.tv.

'The Last First: Winter K2' will premiere globally on Apple TV on October 2, 2026.

In 'The Last First: Winter K2,' Amir Bar-Lev tells a complex, harrowing, and moving story that takes an unflinching look at the industry of extreme mountain climbing and its changing culture. Focusing on a 2021 expedition, this documentary follows Icelander John Snorri Sigurjónsson and the Pakistani father-son team of Ali and Sajid Sadpara, a party of mountaineers who set out to be the first to summit K2 in the winter, when the mountain's conditions are the cruelest. The men soon find themselves sharing the treacherous ascent with influencer climbers and their film crews, commercial expedition clients, and a Nepalese team no longer content to help Westerners achieve mountaineering glory. 'The Last First: Winter K2' takes us to the icy heights and unpredictable weather of K2 and reveals a surprising and layered story—one of strategy and determination, class and caste, money and power—all under life-and-death circumstances.

'The Last First: Winter K2' is directed by Amir Bar-Lev. The film is produced by Howard T. Owens and Ben Silverman through Propagate Content; Sean Richard produces for Object Studios; and, Sarah Tomson and John Battsek serve as producers for Ventureland. The film is executive produced by James Packer, Will Kane, Drew Buckley, Taylor Levin, Isabel San Vargas, Amir Bar-Lev, Kerstin Emhoff and Ali Brown.

Credits

Director: Amir Bar-Lev

Producers: Sean Richard, Sarah Tomson, John Battsek, Howard T. Owens, Ben Silverman

Executive Producers: James Packer, Will Kane, Drew Buckley, Taylor Levin, Isabel San Vargas, Amir Bar-Lev, Kerstin Emhoff, Ali Brown

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