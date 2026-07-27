THE LAST FIRST: WINTER K2 to Stream on Apple TV+

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Apple Original Films has set a streaming release date for THE LAST FIRST: WINTER K2, a documentary that follows a team of mountaineers attempting a winter ascent of K2, long considered one of the last great unclaimed challenges in mountaineering. The film is set to begin streaming on Apple TV+.

'The Last First: Winter K2' will premiere globally on Apple TV on October 2, 2026.

Apple Original Films announced the October 2, 2026 release date for the documentary film 'The Last First: Winter K2.'

In 'The Last First: Winter K2,' Amir Bar-Lev tells a complex, harrowing, and moving story that unpacks the industry of extreme mountain climbing and its changing culture. Focusing on a 2021 expedition, mountaineers John Snorri Sigurjónsson, an Icelander, and Pakistani father-son team Ali and Sajid Sadpara set out to be the first to summit K2 in the winter, when the mountain's conditions are the cruelest. The men soon find themselves sharing the treacherous ascent with influencer climbers and their film crews, commercial expedition clients, and Nims, a Nepalese celebrity mountaineer, and his team of Sherpas. 'The Last First: Winter K2' takes us to the icy heights and unpredictable weather of K2 and reveals a surprising and layered story — one of strategy and determination, class and caste, money and power — all under life and death circumstances.

'The Last First: Winter K2' is directed by Amir Bar-Lev. The film is produced by Howard T. Owens and Ben Silverman through Propagate Content; Sean Richard produces for Object Studios; and, Sarah Tomson and John Battsek serve as producers for Ventureland. The film is executive produced by James Packer, Will Kane, Drew Buckley, Taylor Levin, Isabel San Vargas, Amir Bar-Lev, Kerstin Emhoff and Ali Brown.

Director

Amir Bar-Lev

Producers

Sean Richard, Sarah Tomson, John Battsek, Howard T. Owens, Ben Silverman

Executive Producers

James Packer, Will Kane, Drew Buckley, Taylor Levin, Isabel San Vargas, Amir Bar-Lev, Kerstin Emhoff, Ali Brown

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 850 wins and 3,800 award nominations and counting including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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