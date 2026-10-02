Noah Kahan Releases 'Draw You Out' From THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING
The singer-songwriter contributes to the film's soundtrack ahead of the movie's theatrical release.
Noah Kahan has released 'Draw You Out,' the lead single from THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING (THE ALBUM), the soundtrack to the upcoming film adaptation of Suzanne Collins' novel.
The album is set to arrive on November 13, ahead of the film's theatrical release.
Speaking to Billboard, Kahan said, 'Music is such a massive part of the Hunger Games in a lot of ways. To be able to speak to what the director sees in these characters, what Suzanne Collins wrote these characters for, and to try to match that is a big task - but a really fun challenge. I just can't believe that I get to be a part of it.'
THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING is in theaters everywhere November 20.
Film Details
Rating: PG-13 for strong violence, bloody images, disturbing material, some smoking and teen drinking.
Runtime: TBD
U.S. Release Date: November 20, 2026
Directed by: Francis Lawrence
Screenplay by: Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie
Based on the Novel by: Suzanne Collins
Produced by: Nina Jacobson p.g.a., Brad Simpson p.g.a., Francis Lawrence p.g.a.
Cast: Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Synopsis
From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.
Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.
Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence. Screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...