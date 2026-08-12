THE HOBBY CENTER Sets 2026-2027 Season With Founders Club Series

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THE HOBBY CENTER has opened subscriptions for its 2026-2027 Founders Club season, an intimate performance series featuring jazz, Broadway songbook and world music artists. The lineup includes Ana Gasteyer, Bebel Gilberto and Jason Moran, with six-show subscription packages available to patrons before individual tickets go on sale.

The 2026-2027 season's signature artists include Ana Gasteyer, described as an SNL alum and 11-time Tony Award nominee, performing October 1-2, 2026; Bebel Gilberto, described as a world-renowned Bossa Nova artist, performing January 16-17, 2027; and Jason Moran, described as an American composer and jazz icon, performing April 22-23, 2027.

The season also includes performances by Orfeh, Leo Sandoval and the Jazz Houston All Stars, Falu and Her Band, Nicole Zuraitis, Django Festival Allstars, Sidney Dupont, Bria Skonberg, Cecilia Duarte and Ben Chavez.

About the Live at the Founders Club Series

Set above downtown Houston, the Founders Club pairs performances with cabaret-style seating, table service, and a warm, social atmosphere that makes every evening feel personal.

Subscribers to the Founders Club package will receive early access to individual tickets for the season's signature artists, which is presented with support from underwriters Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook.

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