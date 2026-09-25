THE GOOD FIGHT Supercut Spotlights Christine Baranski's Diane Lockhart at Her Sharpest
A new highlight reel traces Diane Lockhart's toughest confrontations across the series.
Paramount+ has posted a compilation video celebrating Christine Baranski's performance as Diane Lockhart in THE GOOD FIGHT, pulling together some of the character's most commanding moments from the series. The clip highlights Lockhart's exit from her old law firm and several courtroom face-offs where she gets the better of rival attorneys.
The compilation frames Lockhart as a character who dominates whatever room she enters, built around what the video's own description calls her power, poise and grit. The montage draws from multiple points in the series to underscore how consistently the character outmaneuvers her opponents, whether in boardrooms or courtrooms.
The clip is designed for streaming audiences revisiting the show on Paramount+, where THE GOOD FIGHT is available in full. By stitching together standout scenes rather than a single episode, the compilation gives new and returning viewers a condensed look at what made Lockhart's arc across the series resonate with fans of the legal drama.
The video focuses squarely on Baranski's performance, using the montage format to let individual scenes speak for the character's trajectory without additional commentary or narration layered over the footage.
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