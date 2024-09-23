THE GILDED AGE: The Complete Second Season Coming to DVD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to embark on a compelling journey through life in New York in the late 1800s, as Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment brings HBO’s The Gilded Age: The Complete Second Season to DVD on October 1, 2024. The Gilded Age Season 2 was recently nominated for six Emmy® Awards including Outstanding Drama Series. Indulge in all 8 episodes from the second season of the historical drama that won fans over with its charming cast and compelling storylines plus over 20 pieces of bonus content including never-before-released featurettes.

The Gilded Age Season 2 cast includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Taissa Farmiga, and more.

The Gilded Age is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television. Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”) is the creator, writer & executive producer. Other executive producers include Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Sonja Warfield (writer), Michael Engler, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, and Bob Greenblatt.

The American Gilded Age was a period of significant economic change, conflict between old and new systems, and fortunes made and lost. Season two of THE GILDED AGE begins on Easter 1883, with Bertha Russell's bid for a box at the Academy of Music rejected. Over eight episodes, Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system to gain a foothold in Society. George Russell battles a growing union at his Pittsburgh steel plant. Marian secretly teaches at a girls' school, while Ada starts a new courtship, to Agnes's disapproval. In Brooklyn, the Scott family heals from a shocking discovery, and Peggy becomes an activist through her work at the NY Globe.

The DVD includes all 8 episodes from season 2 plus over 20 pieces of bonus content including:

﻿Behind the Gilded Curtain Featurette

Character Featurettes - Agnes, Ada, Bertha, George, Marian, and Peggy

The Black Elite: Then and Now Featurette

The Real Gilded Age - Carrie, Cynthia, and Morgan

Choose Your Side - Carrie, Christine, Cynthia, Denée, Morgan and Julian

