THE EQUALIZER Season Two Sets DVD Release Date

From CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment, THE EQUALIZER: SEASON TWO arrives on DVD on September 20, 2022.

Starring Golden Globe® and Emmy® Award winner, and Academy Award® nominee Queen Latifah (Chicago), THE EQUALIZER: SEASON TWO follows the story of Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background.

Watch as she navigates the city of New York and takes on an unexpected client, leading them to a shocking discovery and the highest level of U.S. intelligence. The four-disc collection features 18 action-packed episodes and exclusive bonus content, including deleted scenes and a gag reel.

Robyn McCall is an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is THE EQUALIZER - an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.

Robyn's clandestine work and her personal life collide when her smart and observant daughter, Delilah, and her aunt Vi, who lives with Robyn to help her balance life as a working mother, discover her secret career as a vigilante. While Robyn contends with uncertainty at home, she is joined in her pursuit of justice by Melody "Mel" Bayani, an edgy bar owner and sniper from Robyn's past; and Harry Keshegian, a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker.

As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, she sometimes works with Marcus Dante, an NYPD detective who once sought to uncover her identity, but now respects the need for Robyn's type of justice even as he often questions her methods.