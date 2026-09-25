THE DOLLS REVIEW Explores Trans Community Issues on YouTube

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LatiNation Media's THE DOLLS REVIEW, a short-form original trans women talk series on YouTube, has been sparking conversation online, with a clip from the show's discussion about trans women in sports going viral in August.

Culture, identity, relationships, and issues impacting the trans community are at the core of THE DOLLS REVIEW. The short-form YouTube talk series is currently hosted by Carolina Gutierrez, a Colombian actress, producer, and host, and Gia GUnn, a TV personality and RuPaul's Drag Race alum.

Recurring panelists include actress Alexandra Grey (Empire and MacGyver); Bamby Salcedo, President and CEO of the TransLatin@ Coalition; Maria Roman Taylorson, VP and COO of the TransLatin@ Coalition and a Transparent alum; Josielyn Aguilera; and Bambi Webb.

This 19-episode season tackles topics including pre op vs. post op experiences, trans people in prison, trans women on reality TV, transitioning, hormone therapy, and plastic surgery, with new episodes rolling out through the end of the year and into January 2027.

Upcoming Episodes

Pre-Op vs. Post-Op -- October 2, 2026

Taking Your Man's Last Name -- October 16, 2026

Trans in Prison -- October 30, 2026

Trans Women on Reality TV -- November 13, 2026

Do You Ever Stop Transitioning? -- November 27, 2026

About LatiNation Media

LatiNation Media is an award-winning, Latino-owned independent connected media company built by Latinos for a broad, modern audience, representing the breadth of cultures, identities and experiences within the Latino community. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, focused on English-language content for Gen Z and Millennial Latinos, as well as fans of Latin culture, LatiNation delivers across linear television, FAST, streaming, digital, and social platforms through original programming, creator partnerships, and culture-first storytelling.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 10 Hrs 25 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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