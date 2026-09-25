THE DOLLS REVIEW Explores Trans Community Issues on YouTube
Hosted by Carolina Gutierrez and Gia Gunn, the series features recurring panelists and explores topics from transitioning to trans representation in reality television.
LatiNation Media's THE DOLLS REVIEW, a short-form original trans women talk series on YouTube, has been sparking conversation online, with a clip from the show's discussion about trans women in sports going viral in August.
Culture, identity, relationships, and issues impacting the trans community are at the core of THE DOLLS REVIEW. The short-form YouTube talk series is currently hosted by Carolina Gutierrez, a Colombian actress, producer, and host, and Gia GUnn, a TV personality and RuPaul's Drag Race alum.
Recurring panelists include actress Alexandra Grey (Empire and MacGyver); Bamby Salcedo, President and CEO of the TransLatin@ Coalition; Maria Roman Taylorson, VP and COO of the TransLatin@ Coalition and a Transparent alum; Josielyn Aguilera; and Bambi Webb.
This 19-episode season tackles topics including pre op vs. post op experiences, trans people in prison, trans women on reality TV, transitioning, hormone therapy, and plastic surgery, with new episodes rolling out through the end of the year and into January 2027.
Upcoming Episodes
Pre-Op vs. Post-Op -- October 2, 2026
Taking Your Man's Last Name -- October 16, 2026
Trans in Prison -- October 30, 2026
Trans Women on Reality TV -- November 13, 2026
Do You Ever Stop Transitioning? -- November 27, 2026
About LatiNation Media
LatiNation Media is an award-winning, Latino-owned independent connected media company built by Latinos for a broad, modern audience, representing the breadth of cultures, identities and experiences within the Latino community. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, focused on English-language content for Gen Z and Millennial Latinos, as well as fans of Latin culture, LatiNation delivers across linear television, FAST, streaming, digital, and social platforms through original programming, creator partnerships, and culture-first storytelling.
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