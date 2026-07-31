New Drag Race Season Now Streaming

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A new season of a drag competition series has begun streaming, according to a promotional release announcing the show's availability. Details on the platform, premiere date, and participating queens were not specified in the announcement.

11 queens arrive from all over Latin America to compete for the crown. After their entrances, the fun begins with a playful wig-snatching moment, but the competition quickly gets serious as the queens face their first Ball!

New episodes air Thursdays.

The queens battle it out in a Kylie Minogue-inspired girl group and on runway. They must create their own choreography to an original song, paying homage to different musical eras of the princess of pop, whilst serving up a runway look inspired by Kylie's many iconic outfits.

New episodes air Fridays.

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