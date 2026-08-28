THE DOG STARS Soundtrack by Harry Gregson-Williams Out Now

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Hollywood Records and 20th Century Studios have released THE DOG STARS – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring an original score by composer Harry Gregson-Williams. The soundtrack is available digitally now on all platforms, including Apple Music, Amazon, YouTube and Spotify.

A longtime collaborator of director Ridley Scott, Gregson-Williams reunites with the filmmaker for their eighth feature together. Brought into the project at the beginning of post-production, the score, recorded at Abbey Road Studios, evolved as the film was taking shape, allowing Gregson-Williams what the release describes as an intimate creative connection enhancing the impact of the film's contrasting themes.

THE DOG STARS, starring Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley and Guy Pearce, is in theaters now.

Gregson-Williams said: 'Much of the film unfolds in the quiet solitude of post-apocalyptic Colorado, but it is punctuated by sequences of intense horror and violence, giving the score a broad emotional range and dramatic contrast. After establishing a strong theme for the central character—who is empathetic, thoughtful, and ultimately hopeful—the music also has to pivot into something far more threatening and visceral. It was this dynamic range that made the score such a compelling one to write.'

Tracklist

1) On First Flight

2) Getting Supplies

3) Roaches In Town

4) Visiting The Mennonites

5) Where's Jasper

6) Bangley

7) Cima

8) Up In The Air

9) Clearing The Way

10) Bangley's Last Stand

11) They've Spotted You, Hig

12) Heading To Grand Junction

13) Darlene

14) Back To Erie

15) Mennonite Folk Song

16) Hig Goes Home

17) World Without End

About The Dog Stars

Ridley Scott's THE DOG STARS is a riveting, epic thriller set in a world where survival is instinct, but humanity is a choice. Scott tells the story of Hig, a young pilot who, together with a military survivalist, Bangley, has carved out an efficient but isolated homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world until a mysterious radio transmission spurs Hig to venture into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exists.

Based on Peter Heller's bestseller, THE DOG STARS features an ensemble including Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Guy Pearce, Benedict Wong and Allison Janney. The film is written by Mark L. Smith and produced by Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, Mark L. Smith, and Cliff Roberts.

About Harry Gregson-Williams

THE DOG STARS marks the eighth collaboration between Gregson-Williams and Ridley Scott, with Gregson-Williams writing original scores for Gladiator II, The Martian, Kingdom of Heaven, The Last Duel and House of Gucci and themes for Prometheus and Exodus: Gods and Kings.

Gregson-Williams has received the BMI Icon Award in recognition of his influence on generations of music makers and was awarded the Ambassador Award by the Society of Composers & Lyricists. Born in England to a musical family, Gregson-Williams earned a choral scholarship to St. John's College, Cambridge, at the age of 7 and later gained a spot at London's Guildhall School of Music & Drama, from which he received an honorary fellowship. He started his film career as an assistant to composer Richard Harvey and later as orchestrator and arranger for Stanley Myers, going on to compose his first scores for director Nicolas Roeg. His collaboration and friendship with composer Hans Zimmer led to Gregson-Williams providing music for films including The Rock, Armageddon, and The Prince of Egypt, helping launch his career in Hollywood.

Gregson-Williams's upcoming projects include THE DOG STARS, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Jacob Elordi, Margaret Qualley, and Josh Brolin, which released August 28, 2026, and Animals, starring Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington and directed by Affleck, releasing October 9. Gregson-Williams is also known for his continued collaborations with Ridley Scott on films such as Gladiator II, The Martian, Prometheus, Exodus: Gods and Kings, Kingdom of Heaven, and The Last Duel. He and his brother, Rupert Gregson-Williams, wrote the original score for all three seasons of HBO's drama series The Gilded Age. A fourth season of The Gilded Age will premiere in Fall 2026.

Gregson-Williams was the composer on all four installments of the animated Shrek franchise, garnering a BAFTA Award nomination for the score for the Oscar-winning Shrek. He received Golden Globe and Grammy Award nominations for his score for Andrew Adamson's The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. He has collaborated multiple times with several directors, including Ben Affleck on Live by Night, The Town, and Gone Baby Gone; Joel Schumacher on Twelve, The Number 23, Veronica Guerin, and Phone Booth; Tony Scott on Unstoppable, The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3, Déjà Vu, Domino, Man on Fire, Spy Game, and Enemy of the State; Bille August on Return to Sender and Smilla's Sense of Snow; Andrew Adamson on the Shrek series, the first two Narnia movies and Mr. Pip; as well as with Antoine Fuqua on The Replacement Killers, The Equalizer, The Equalizer 2, and Infinite.

Some of his other film projects include Disney Nature's feature film Polar Bear, The Ambush, directed by Pierre Morel, Life in a Day 2020, directed by Kevin Macdonald, The Meg, directed by Jon Turteltaub, Aardman's Early Man, directed by Nick Park, for which he received an Annie Award nomination, and Disney Nature's Penguins. He also collaborated with composer Mychael Danna on the documentary Return to Space, directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, receiving Emmy nominations for their work.

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