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Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce and director Ridley Scott sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss THE DOG STARS, Scott's upcoming film set in a post-apocalyptic version of the near future. The conversation centered on the world Scott has built for the story and what drew Brolin and Pearce to their roles within it.

Scott, directing the project, joined his two lead actors to walk through the film's premise, which imagines a society reshaped by catastrophe in a timeframe close to the present day. Brolin and Pearce discussed their characters' places within that landscape, giving viewers an early sense of how the film approaches survival in a broken world.

The segment kept its focus on the mechanics of the story itself, with Scott outlining the tone and stakes of the near-future setting while Brolin and Pearce spoke to how they approached their performances within it.

THE DOG STARS also stars Jacob Elordi and Margaret Qualley, who discussed their own roles in the film during a separate GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance, addressing the story's focus on survival, hope and human connection.

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