THE DAY OF THE JACKAL Starring Eddie Redmayne Renewed for Second Season

Peacock and Sky Original thriller series THE DAY OF THE JACKAL has been renewed for a second season. The series recently launched globally to critical and consumer acclaim and was a hit with worldwide viewers. In the US it ranked #1 on Peacock’s Top 10 TV Shows on its platform and was a Top 5 streaming original in the US for its opening weekend (according to preliminary Nielsen data).

Season one of THE DAY OF THE JACKAL features executive producer and star Eddie Redmayne, co-executive producer and star Lashana Lynch, and Úrsula Corberó. An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal (Redmayne), makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British INTELLIGENCE officer (Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.

The series comes from executive producers Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant (Carnival Films), writer and executive producer Ronan Bennett, executive producer and director Brian Kirk, executive producer Sam Hoyle (Sky Studios), executive producer Sue Naegle, and co-executive producer Marianne Buckland (Carnival Films).

Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Carnival Film & Television Limited

