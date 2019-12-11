THE DARK HALF Stephen King Novel Will Be Adapted for Film

Variety reports that "The Dark Half" will be adapted for film. The book was written by Stephen King; Alex Ross Perry directs.

The book is about a novelist whose pseudonym comes to life as a murderous twin after his own pen name, Richard Bachman, was revealed.

"The Dark Half" was adapted for film in 1993. Timothy Hutton starred as best-selling author Thad Beaumont, who also sells grisly crime novels under the name George Stark. When the pseudonym is exposed, the author and his wife give the other author a ceremonial burial - resulting in George Stark coming alive and going on a murder spree.

Other King novels that have been adapted for film and television include "Carrie," "The Shining," "Stand by Me," "The Green Mile," "The Shawshank Redemption," Pet Sematary," "It" and "It: Chapter 2"

Read the original story on Variety.





