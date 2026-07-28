THE DAILY SHOW to Air New Episode With Jon Stewart, Kaitlan Collins

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THE DAILY SHOW is set to air a new episode hosted by JON STEWART, with KAITLAN COLLINS appearing as a guest, according to an announcement from the program.

Highlights

Trump Bombs at White House Correspondents' Dinner & Jon Stewart Offers Comedy Tips

Jon Stewart breaks down the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner that took place over the weekend: After the original WHCD event was derailed by an attempted shooting, Trump's defiant return to the stage featured timely references to 2016, wordy roasts that failed to pack a punch, and trailing explanations of jokes that bombed. Jon gives Trump's speech a Comedy 101 critique and wonders which of this year's correspondents' dinners ended more unceremoniously.

Kaitlan Collins - Focusing on Reporting, Not Trump's Insults

'It's really not about me, and I don't want it to be about my reaction. …in those moments it's important to put the reminder back on the work, on the question, and on the non-answers that we get.' Jon Stewart sits down with CNN's award-winning chief White House correspondent and 'The Source' anchor Kaitlan Collins to discuss THE WHITE HOUSE Correspondents' dinner and how she handles insults from the president. They talk about how THE WHITE HOUSE press corps has changed in the 10 years since she started covering Trump, reporters' frustrations with the president's refusal to answer questions, and the value of asking follow-up questions. Plus, Jon prepares a little roleplay to encourage Collins to give Trump a taste of his own medicine.

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