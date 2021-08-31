THE CROODS: FAMILY TREE Coming to Hulu and Peacock September 23

DreamWorks Animation announced TODAY The Croods: FAMILY TREE series, inspired by the hit film The Croods: A New Age, premieres on Peacock and Hulu September 23.

The Croods: FAMILY TREE continues the ever-evolving story of the Croods and the Bettermans as they learn to live together on the most idyllic farm in prehistory. THE JOURNEY from sparring rivals to unlikely friends is fraught with hilarious misadventures as the two families slowly overcome their differences to turn a tree house divided into a tree home united.

The cast will feature Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Dawn; Amy Landecker (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) as Ugga; Kiff VandenHeuvel (This Is Us) as Grug; Ally Dixon (The Interview) as Eep; AJ Locascio (Voltron Legendary Defender) as Thunk; Dee Bradley Baker (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) as Sandy; Artemis Pebdani (Big City Greens) as Gran; Darin Brooks (The Bold and the Beautiful) as Guy; Matthew Waterson (Tales of Arcadia) as Phil; Amy Rosoff (Scandal; Criminal Minds) as Hope.

In 2013, the modern day was introduced to THE FIRST FAMILY of the prehistoric one with The Croods. Since then, The Croods has become a global franchise, earning more than $785 million worldwide. In 2020, DreamWorks Animation invited audiences on an all-new adventure back in time with The Croods: A New Age. Having survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to the end of the world, The Croods faced their biggest challenge of all: another family. And their adventures are just beginning.