The Color Purple Playing Christmas Day and More at The Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center in Patchogue

A story of love and resilience based on the novel and the Broadway musical, THE COLOR PURPLE is a decades-spanning tale of one woman's journey to independence. Celie faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

Adult - $10.00 | Student - $7.00 | Member - $6.00

Release Year: 2023

Rating: PG-13

Genre: Musical, Drama

Director: Blitz Bazawule

Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo

Running Time: 2 hrs 20 mins

The Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center is located at 20 Terry Street (one block South of Main Street) | Patchogue, NY 11772 | (631) 438-0083 | www.plazamac.org