THE COLOR PURPLE Playing Christmas Day And More At The Plaza Cinema And Media Arts Center In Patchogue

The Color Purple opens in theaters on Christmas day.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10 Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10

THE COLOR PURPLE Playing Christmas Day And More At The Plaza Cinema And Media Arts Center In Patchogue

The Color Purple Playing Christmas Day and More at The Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center in Patchogue

A story of love and resilience based on the novel and the Broadway musical, THE COLOR PURPLE is a decades-spanning tale of one woman's journey to independence. Celie faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

SHOWTIMES & TICKETS

Adult - $10.00 | Student - $7.00 | Member - $6.00

Tickets at Click Here

Release Year: 2023

Rating: PG-13

Genre: Musical, Drama

Director: Blitz Bazawule

Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo

Running Time: 2 hrs 20 mins

The Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center is located at 20 Terry Street (one block South of Main Street) | Patchogue, NY 11772 | (631) 438-0083 | www.plazamac.org




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE COLOR PURPLE Playing At The Plaza Cinema And Media Arts Center Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Playing At The Plaza Cinema And Media Arts Center

THE COLOR PURPLE is playing at The Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center in Patchogue. Follow Celie's journey of love and resilience in this decades-spanning tale of sisterhood. Tickets available at plazamac.org.

2
Video: Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Videos EXPATS Series Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer

Expats stars Academy Award- and Emmy-winning actor Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, The Undoing), Sarayu Blue (Never Have I Ever, Blockers), Ji-young Yoo (The Sky Is Everywhere, Smoking Tigers), Brian Tee (Chicago Med, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows), and Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Fargo). Watch the video!

3
Video: Watch LAND OF BAD Trailer Starring Liam Hemsworth Photo
Video: Watch LAND OF BAD Trailer Starring Liam Hemsworth

The trailer for Land of Bad has been released. The film stars Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle, and Milo Ventimiglia. William Eubank directed the film, also co-writing it with David Frigerio. Watch the new video trailer now!

4
Netflix Renews MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS For Season 2 Photo
Netflix Renews MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS For Season 2

The series is based on Ali Novak's popular WattPad novel of the same name - which Novak wrote when she was only fifteen and has over 80 million reads. It has since been turned into a published book. The series is produced by iGeneration Studios (THE KISSING BOOTH trilogy of films) and Sony Pictures Television, International Production.

More Hot Stories For You

Netflix Renews MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS For Season 2Netflix Renews MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS For Season 2
PURLIE VICTORIOUS Profiled on 'THEATER: All The Moving Parts', on CUNY TVPURLIE VICTORIOUS Profiled on 'THEATER: All The Moving Parts', on CUNY TV
ID's DEATH BY FAME Returns With All-New Season This JanuaryID's DEATH BY FAME Returns With All-New Season This January
JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM Sets Digital, DVDV & Blu-Ray ReleaseJOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM Sets Digital, DVDV & Blu-Ray Release

Videos

Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HAMILTON
Ticket Central WONKA
CHICAGO
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO