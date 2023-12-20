The Color Purple opens in theaters on Christmas day.
The Color Purple Playing Christmas Day and More at The Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center in Patchogue
A story of love and resilience based on the novel and the Broadway musical, THE COLOR PURPLE is a decades-spanning tale of one woman's journey to independence. Celie faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.
Adult - $10.00 | Student - $7.00 | Member - $6.00
Release Year: 2023
Rating: PG-13
Genre: Musical, Drama
Director: Blitz Bazawule
Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo
Running Time: 2 hrs 20 mins
The Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center is located at 20 Terry Street (one block South of Main Street) | Patchogue, NY 11772 | (631) 438-0083 | www.plazamac.org
